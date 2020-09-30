Why are you running for this position?
Savage needs strong, balanced leadership with a vision for the future. I have provided this leadership for the last 13 years and I believe I can continue to provide this vision.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
As Savage nears full build out, the budgeting process is exceedingly more challenging because of the ever increased demand for additional city services without a correlating increase in tax revenues. City leadership will need to continue to challenge budget expenditures, while looking for efficiencies and other opportunities for public/private partnerships as we have done in the last 13 years. Savage faces a need for redevelopment of different areas in the City. City leadership needs to provide a vision for this redevelopment. The third issue that Savage will face in this next term is maintaining a strong community bond, or that "small town" feel.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have not been charged or convicted of a misdemeanor (or higher).
I have not filed personal bankruptcy or been subjected to foreclosure.
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing the city right now? How do you think it should be addressed?
The residents of Savage have come to depend upon a high level of quality services. Meeting service expectations while at the same time maintaining a conservative budget is a challenge. My goal is to ensure Savage remains the community families have come to know and love, while at the same time keeping the city's property taxes manageable.
What is your philosophy on offering public subsidies through property tax breaks (such as Tax Increment Financing or tax abatement) to support development in Savage?
I believe that tax increment financing and tax abatement can be used; however, each project must be evalutated. Not all projects are good candidates for this kind of public subsidy. There must be a strong benefit to the City as well as the right financial elements that make the project one that could be eligible for pubilc subsidies.
Do you support the continuation of the city's municipal liquor operation? Why or not?
The City Municpal Liquor Operations have paid the bonds used to build the public library and the liquor store. Additionally, funds from the liquor stores have been used to build the McColl Environmental Learning Center. While I doubt I would have originally supported this city run business, the benefits that the city has received are tremendous. I continue to believe that as long as the liquor stores operate with a positive net income, we should continue to operate them. To discontinue the operations, would mean finding other funding sources or not pursuing these other amenities.
What makes you proud to be a part of the Savage community?
I am extremely proud to represent such a remarkable commnity. I have seen the residents of Savage come together to support each other. People often tell me that Savage feels like a "small town." This is because our residents volunteer and otherwise give back to their neighbors, schools, civic organizations and religious communities. The compassion and generousity of our citizens is awe-inspiring. Moreover, this is a wonderful community in which to raise a family.
Why should voters choose you?
I have proven results. Under my leadership the City has maintained a strong fiscal position, while maintaining a high level of quality of services. During my tenure, we earned a AAA bond rating from Standard & Poors. Additionally, we have been able to significantly reduce the city's debt. The City's Levy remained nearly flat for the first 6 years of my tenure and the tax rate has decreased each of the last 7 years. Finally, I have supported a strong policy of maintaining our infrastructure, from the streets, to parks, to the water and sewer systems.