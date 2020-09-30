Why are you running for this position?
I love serving the community in which my wife and I live and have raised a family over the past 30 years. As an architect, I feel my training and education on the built environment, as well as my perspective, experience and ability to develop a common ground among many diverse ideas and opinions, will help the city and community of Savage continue its evolution as a resilient, diverse and sustainable community.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
I believe the top three issues for our community are initiatives that focus on equity/diversity/inclusion, diverse housing opportunities and development/redevelopment within our city. This has been my focus over my past term on the City Council and will continue to top my list of important issues going forward. Development/redevelopment is a key tool that our community can utilize to help bring diverse opportunities for employment, housing and amenity to our city. Diversity of opportunities encourages people to come to our community where all are welcome to live, work or play.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing the city right now? How do you think it should be addressed?
Embracing differences in appearances, opinions and beliefs continues to challenge our country today and unfortunately our city is not immune to this. The best way to overcome differences is to be friendly and open to meeting new people as well as those that think and look different than you. Engage your neighbors in conversation and take part in our great community programs and events. Our city programming can continue to create opportunities to interact with your neighbors and celebrate the rich and diverse cultures and personalities that make up our community.
What is your philosophy on offering public subsidies through property tax breaks (such as Tax Increment Financing or tax abatement) to support development in Savage?
These are both great tools that encourage development that fits our community’s goals as well as redevelopment of land that has become a burden to our community. The city is not able to develop land directly, but the city is able to create incentives to attract development that aligns with our community’s strategic vision and comprehensive plan. Over the long term these incentives often pay for themselves through increased economic activity from new business creation, as well as people visiting and ultimately moving into our community.
Do you support the continuation of the city's municipal liquor operation? Why or not?
Yes, as long as it is a profitable enterprise and does not burden our citizens. Over the course of my first term we turned the operation around, back into a profitable enterprise. An enterprise that can help fund other opportunities for amenity within our city and is not a burden to the taxpayer. However, I do believe a tipping point will come again and we will need to be able to react more quickly. Our goal, maintain a viable and profitable operation as long as possible. An operation that is benchmarked quarterly and analyzed annually whether municipal operation should continue.
What makes you proud to be a part of the Savage community?
Our community continues to grow and evolve as a great place to live! We continue to stretch ourselves in what our community can offer to our residents as well as how we attract world class businesses to operate within our city, supported by top-notch restaurants, retail and grocery amenity. Our growing park, trail and sidewalk system can take you from one end of the city to the other and helps encourage a healthy community. An ability to not only embrace the outdoors but also visit some of these great amenities by foot or bike!
Why should voters choose you?
I have the experience and track record to do what is right for the citizens of Savage. I love being engaged with our community and I want to continue and expand upon the efforts that I have made during my first term on the City Council. With almost 30 years as a practicing architect, I have the education and experience to understand how our built environment shapes and impacts our community, as well as the ability to harness the built environment and public policy to continue to create the great livable community we all call home.