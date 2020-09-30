Why are you running for this position?
Citizens' involvement in taxes and where money is being spent.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
COVID issues with school, taxes, first responders.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing the city right now? How do you think it should be addressed?
COVID, small businesses, taxes, first responders. Getting community involved in the issues that concern them. Coming to city council meetings.
What is your philosophy on offering public subsidies through property tax breaks (such as Tax Increment Financing or tax abatement) to support development in Savage?
Pros and cons on tax abatement and tax increment financing. To make a proper decision for Savage citizens their input would need to be heard.
Do you support the continuation of the city's municipal liquor operation? Why or not?
If it is profitable for the city.
What makes you proud to be a part of the Savage community?
Savage is a wonderful city to live and raise a family! I have lived here 42 years, the city has grown and become a place I am proud to be apart of.
Why should voters choose you?
I am committed to listen to citizens issues and I will work for them!