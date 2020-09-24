Party: Republican
Address: 12936 Portland Ave S, Burnsville
Age: 68
Family: Spouse: Valerie. Eight children: Aaron, Jesse, Annie, Ellie, Joy, Tom, Glory, Jonny. 14 grandchildren.
Employment: Retired teacher, principal, Christian minister, and Burnsville police chaplain Minnesota Senator (10 years).
Education: Minneapolis Roosevelt High School and Augsburg University
Hobbies/Interests: Canoeing, hockey (former college All-American), swimming, reading, walking our dog, Ruby, and hiking our Minnesota trails.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Senator (10 years), YMCA Director, school principal, school teacher, nonprofit CEO, and law firm vice president.
Contact info for public: Cell 612-790-2000, DanHall@votedanhall.com, VoteDanHall.com. Why are you running for this position?
We are living in a time where people lack hope: they’ve lost hope in their elected leaders and what many of us have aspired to as the American dream. People come from around the world to seek this dream. What is this dream founded upon? – our Constitution and our Judeo/Christian values.
I am running to be a small voice to help reignite this dream, to regenerate hope for all citizens to pursue their dreams.
I am running for true freedom of speech in all places, freedom of religion for all faiths, freedom to peacefully assemble, and the right to bear arms.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1. The massive $6-10 billion budget deficit: We must find ways to deal with the deficit while protecting our most vulnerable and without raising taxes on Minnesota families.
2. COVID-19: We need to work to help our students who are struggling with distance learning, protect our vulnerable Minnesotans, and reopen our state safely.
3. Public safety: The first line of Minnesota’s Constitution states, “Government is instituted for the security, benefit, and protection of the people...” We need to keep our communities safe and stop any attempts to defund our local police departments.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
If elected, what are some of the ways you’d address racial inequities in Minnesota?
This summer, the Senate passed and I voted for five separate bills on police reform. These were major changes that everyone can easily agree to, such as, banning chokeholds and requiring an officer to intervene if they see excessive force. There is more work to do, for example, tackling our racial achievement gap for students. Our education system has historically failed our students of color, and I think this is morally wrong. We need to do things differently, for instance, supporting charter schools or creating opportunity scholarships, which allow parents to choose the education that is best for their family.
Several executive orders have been made in the past few months related to COVID-19. Which of these orders do you most agree or disagree with? How do you believe the state should move forward to continue protecting both its residents and the economy?
Gov. Walz has issued 88 Executive Orders. I’ve supported many of them especially at the start of the pandemic. There‘s been some good ones: allowing outdoor dining on right of way or providing flexibility to truckers that deliver our critical supplies. There’s been some that hurt Minnesotans: closing churches, banning funerals, and delaying needed medical procedures. The Governor needs to provide more information to Minnesotans about when we can reopen and what criteria he will use if he makes further restrictions. I’m willing to work with the Governor to make sure we can reopen the state safely.
Do you believe the state’s K-12 public education system is adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
Unfortunately, our education system does not distribute money equally for each student. Students in some other metro school districts receive more money per pupil from the state than we do here in Dakota and Scott Counties. A child who is struggling to read shouldn’t have their future determined by their zip code. We need to help all kids regardless of where they live. I am proud to have voted for and helped pass an increase on the per-pupil funding formula 2% per year for the last four years — putting resources directly into the classroom.
Do you believe the state should invest in studying the Dan Patch Line for future commuter rail transportation opportunities? Why or why not?
I think COVID-19 will have a dramatic impact on our workforce and how we conduct business in ways we can’t yet fully understand. Working from home and telecommuting might have a greater role in our economy going forward. I don’t believe anyone knows if people will go back to commuting to the downtowns the same way as before. Before we invest in any expensive project, we need to let the dust settle and see how this virus has impacted our economy.
Why should voters choose you?
Voters can be confident in voting for me based on not just my experience for the last ten years in the Senate but on how I treat my wife and how we raised our eight children to have a strong, healthy relationship with each of them.
I hope the voters would notice my many years of community service, how I stand for and encourage faith, family, and freedom in my daily life, that I am a person who wants to accomplish good, who will represent all my constituents, and uphold the Constitution believing we are one nation under God.