Party: DFL
Address: 912 Crystal Lake Road West, Burnsville
Age: 38
Family: Husband Steve Port, two young daughters.
Employment: Founder and executive director of the nonprofit Blueprint Campaigns.
Education: University of MN – Twin Cities.
Hobbies/Interests: Family activities such as driveway basketball, rooting for the Minnesota Twins, and enjoying our state’s natural beauty.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Blueprint Campaigns has taught me the challenges of running a small business. My longtime volunteer work in our community has let me hear people’s hopes.
Why are you running for this position?
Over the past 10 years, the population in our area has changed, its needs have changed, old issues have become more acute, and new issues have emerged. I believe it’s now time for new representation, representation that is responsive to our diverse and evolving community and will take our voices to the capital and fight for all of us. The status quo won’t do anymore. I believe in a better way of leading, one where our legislators work alongside the people in our community, helping to solve the real problems that working families face each day.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
COVID-19 has set our immediate agenda: getting Minnesotans through the pandemic with the best health possible, getting workers back into their workplaces, and getting kids back into their classrooms. So, in my view, health, the economy, and education are the issues that I and other legislators must prioritize going into 2021. These issues are intertwined; our approach must be a balancing act in which competing concerns are recognized and assessed. I believe that effective management of the pandemic is the key to restoring the economy and returning us to normalcy.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have never been charged with or convicted of a misdemeanor or higher. I have never been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure.
If elected, what are some of the ways you’d address racial inequities in Minnesota?
Sadly, Minnesota consistently ranks among the worst states regarding socioeconomic gaps between the races. With Paul Wellstone, I believe that we all do better when we all do better. So, for the good of minorities and for Minnesota in general, inequities must be addressed. Fully funding our public schools would help narrow the educational achievement gap. Addressing problems in economic opportunity, affordable healthcare, housing, and safety would improve disparities in health outcomes. Stronger enforcement of existing laws on financial practices would also help. I am confident that, for the common good, we can meet the challenge of addressing racial inequity.
Several executive orders have been made in the past few months related to COVID-19. Which of these orders do you most agree or disagree with? How do you believe the state should move forward to continue protecting both its residents and the economy?
The order with which I most strongly agree is Executive Order 20-81, issued on July 22, which requires that face coverings be worn in indoor businesses and indoor public settings (exceptions allowed for certain individuals). Airborne transmission of COVID-19 is our biggest health threat; this order gets Minnesota in step with recommendations made by the CDC, Mayo Clinic, and other authorities. Going forward, the state should continue to collect and analyze the data on COVID-19 in Minnesota and make adjustments as required by this ever-evolving situation. Effective management of the pandemic is the key to restoring the economy.
Do you believe the state’s K-12 public education system is adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
Due to chronic underfunding of our public schools, local communities have been burdened with levies and referendums, hurting seniors and families with modest incomes. Even so, districts struggle for resources. This year, numerous districts faced deficits requiring cuts to staff and services. Inevitably, class sizes get bigger and educational quality suffers. I call for the state to fully fund public education. It’s in the state’s interest: well-educated graduates help Minnesota businesses prosper. Our state’s general education funding formula is over thirty years old; it should be revised to better account for inflation and increased costs due to mandated services.
Do you believe the state should invest in studying the Dan Patch Line for future commuter rail transportation opportunities? Why or why not?
I favor a state study of the Dan Patch line as a possible means of commuter rail transportation. In the time that has passed since the ban was placed on investigation of this possibility, technology has changed, transportation habits have changed, traffic congestion has increased, and community interest has developed. It would seem only reasonable to allow the issue to be studied.
Why should voter choose you?
As the mother of two school-age children and the executive of a nonprofit I founded, I’ve experienced the difficulties facing families and businesses today. We are living in a challenging time, a time that requires a fresh perspective. I believe I can bring that perspective to the capitol. I would be honored to receive your vote. But I don’t want just your vote; I want your partnership, too, as we move forward together to make a better Minnesota for us all. Thank you.