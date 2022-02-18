A November rematch between Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner solidified this week within the redrawn boundaries of Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.
The redistricting maps unveiled Tuesday by a special five-judge panel carve out new boundaries for Minnesota's eight congressional seats and 201 legislative districts.
Craig and Kistner, who faced off in 2020, both announced they'll continue campaigning in Minnesota's newly-drawn 2nd District; their rematch is widely considered the most competitive congressional race in Minnesota.
The newly-drawn congressional maps, most notably, shift Goodhue and Wabasha counties out of the 2nd District and into the rural 1st District.
In exchange, all of Le Sueur County joined the 2nd District, further establishing the significance of the Minnesota River and U.S. Highway 169 to the district overall and bringing the once-divided New Prague under one congressional roof.
In Rice County, the 2nd District now covers the county's western-third and northern-half. The new boundary includes more communities around Northfield, which remains in the 2nd District.
In the Twin Cities metropolitan area, the 2nd District added more suburban voters with additional ground gained in southern Washington County.
"While portions of the district retain a rural character, the population growth continues to reflect the district’s increasingly suburban and exurban character," the redistricting panel's court order reads.
Renewed campaigns
In a statement, Craig thanked the redistricting panel for their work and formally announced her campaign in the newly-drawn district.
"While I am, of course, disappointed that the new boundaries do not include all of the cities and towns that I currently represent in Congress, I look forward to being the voice of several new communities across Minnesota," she wrote. "I look forward to earning voters’ support across the new MN-02 and ensuring that they have a voice in Washington who prioritizes them over special interests and works to find common ground.”
Kistner, a Prior Lake resident, also released a statement to re-launch his campaign.
"Our campaign is excited for the opportunity to grow our grassroots movement by listening to and serving hardworking Minnesota families in Dakota, Scott, Rice, southern Washington and Le Sueur Counties," he wrote, calling Craig's days in Congress "numbered."
"I look forward to bringing an independent voice to Congress, and I will always work to put Minnesota first and prioritize finding common-sense solutions that benefit our communities," he continued.