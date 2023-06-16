There are only nine counties in the state who have full-time election staff, David Maeda, Director of Elections for the state told the Scott County Commission last month.
He said most of the counties who have full-time election staff are in the metro area. However, Scott County continues to rely on staff from different departments to run its elections.
Running elections for the county for the past five years is Julie Hanson, the county’s Property and Customer Service Manager. On May 16, she and her team gave an overview of what the future may hold for the county.
New spaceThe 2020 election was the first election to take place in Scott County since the government center was remodeled and expanded.
Hanson said those in charge of the project listened to their concerns about election space and the county now has more secured election spaces.
Previously, the elections room was a small “postage-sized” space which included all of their materials.
Now the county has two spaces: a secure election room which holds items and a ballot security room.
“Only a small handful of us have access to the secure ballot room,” Hanson said.
The location of the space is on a need to know basis.
“No one really knows where the elections room is, which is the way it should be and the way we will keep it,” Hanson said, noting the space is “vastly improved” compared to what the county had before.
Legislative changesOne of the questions asked during the presentation to the county commission was about legislation signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote before they turn 18.
Maeda said he often warns legislators about passing legislation which can be difficult for small-staffed county election teams to implement.
“Most counties don’t have the resources to implement major changes in an election year,” Maeda said.
Hanson said herself and others spoke to legislators about it and said the main motivation is to get more youth involved with elections. For example she said the Gen Z generation is underrepresented in voting and it’s a way to make them more aware.
“How do we engage youth earlier in the process?” Hanson said.
Oftentimes, Minnesota has the highest voter turnout in the country and Hanson said the county tries to encourage as many people as possible to vote.
She said one of the ways is by having as much communication as possible about different voting options and how people can participate.
“We want to educate people in the community about what their options are,” Hanson said.
Future goals
Asked what the election team hopes to accomplish, Hanson said she hopes to communicate more with the county’s diverse population across Scott County.
“That is an opportunity we need to take advantage of,” Hanson said.
One of the biggest goals is to recruit more election judges, specifically ones who come from diverse backgrounds, saying cities would welcome a more diverse election judge base.
“We want people to walk into a polling place and see someone that looks like them,” Hanson said.