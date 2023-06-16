Scott County Government Center West Entrance

The west entrance to the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee.

 File photo by Alex Malm/Southwest News Media

There are only nine counties in the state who have full-time election staff, David Maeda, Director of Elections for the state told the Scott County Commission last month.

He said most of the counties who have full-time election staff are in the metro area. However, Scott County continues to rely on staff from different departments to run its elections.

