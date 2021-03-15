The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed an emerald ash borer infestation in Savage this month, the city announced.
"We've been pretty fortunate up until now to not have to deal with Emerald Ash Borer," Savage Natural Resources Superintendent Jon Allen said during a city council work session earlier this month. "Now we are in a position, similar to other communities, where we need to make some tough choices in the future."
Emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle native to Asia, was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009, according to the University of Minnesota Extension.
Infestations have killed hundreds of millions of ash trees nationwide. There's nearly one billion ash trees in Minnesota.
Infestations have previously been confirmed in neighboring communities such as Burnsville, Prior Lake and Shakopee.
"There's not a lot of good tools out there for Emerald ash borer," Allen told city officials. "We will lose a lot of trees."
Last year, the city began its management efforts by injecting 28 ash trees with insecticide, according to Allen.
The chemical is injected into the base of the tree and absorbed into the roots so it doesn't run off into water resources. The treatment protects trees from insect attack for approximately 2-3 years.
Over the past decade, city staff members have been developing an inventory of trees on public property, according to the city. Approximately 25% of trees in Savage are ash trees.
The infestations have been confirmed in Savage in the downtown area and within Hidden Valley Park.
Once an ash tree dies, it becomes brittle and potentially hazardous.
Allen said city staff will continuing monitoring for brittle trees that may need removal, and also notify residents when a tree on private property looks to be hazardous.
Woodpecker damage may indicate emerald ash borer because the birds feed on the larvae. Splitting bark is another clue.
The city is partnering with Rainbow Tree Care, a professional tree care service, to provide emerald ash borer treatment for ash trees on public property.
Savage residents may take advantage of the city's contract prices to treat ash trees on private property.
Information on the discount program is available at cityofsavage.com.