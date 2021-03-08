Scott County will acquire 43 properties in Credit River through eminent domain proceedings to reconstruct portions of a county highway this fall.
Construction is set to begin on a 1.8 mile section of County Highway 27 between County Highway 21 and County Highway 44 in September.
The properties being acquired are located in Credit River, a former township, which will become fully incorporated following its first municipal election in May.
The Scott County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to authorize the acquisitions March 2. Certified property values were provided to the county board in confidential memos prior to the board's approval.
Two acquisitions required the removal of homes, according to Scott County Transportation Director Lisa Freese. As of March 3, the county had reached a settlement with 30 of the 43 property owners.
The project is estimated to cost approximately $15.2 million, according to the county's Transportation Improvement Plan. The changes aim to improve roadway safety and capacity while providing greater connectivity between the area's regional parks.
County Highway 27 will be expanded from a two-lane roadway into a four-lane divided highway with turn lanes, a center median, paved shoulders and multi-use trails on both sides. Five intersections with local street access will be removed.
The project is expected to wrap-up in spring of 2022.