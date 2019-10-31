Burnsville High School's Theater Guild is heading back to Broadway's Golden Age with a showy musical retelling of a classic fairytale.
"Once Upon A Mattress," based on "The Princess and the Pea," runs Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 14-16.
"(Audiences) will be surprised by a few twists and turns in the storyline," Director Amy Stead said.
The show, set in a fictional medieval kingdom, debuted in 1959 starring a young Carol Burnett.
It remained a popular production in the 1960s and '70s and was revived on Broadway and adapted into film several times.
Senior Casey Hennessy plays the villainous Queen Aggravain, who tires to thwart her son's efforts to get married.
Hennessy, who has appeared in eight productions at the high school, said the show's humor and brash, unconventional lead character, Princess Winnifred, stand out.
"They'll be gobsmacked at the character that Sophie Herzog brings to Winnifred because she's absolutely hysterical," Stead said.
The theater guild had a large group of seniors graduate last year, and younger students are stepping out into lead roles this production, Stead said.
Sophomore Ian Duncan plays Sir Harry.
"Sir Harry is kind of like Gaston from Beauty and the Beast," he said. "He's really pompous and egotistical and generally full of himself."
He said audiences will enjoy the expressive and cartoonish characters and style of humor.
"It's perfect for high-schoolers," he said.
Senior Kat Berge plays Sir Harry's love interest, Lady Larkin. She said the show is a move away from the modern productions the guild has staged in recent years.