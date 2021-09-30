Minnesota's orchards are open for the season with new attractions and time-honored traditions.
The southwest metro is home to some of Minnesota's most beloved autumn destinations.
Here's what's new at local apple orchards this season:
A visit to the countryside
The rural charm of southern Scott County is the perfect backdrop for apple orchards.
Emma Krumbee's Apple Orchard & Barn in Belle Plaine is open for the season with a bounty of apples, pumpkins, gourds and other fall garden treasures on display.
"A day at Emma Krumbee’s Apple Orchard offers a break from the tangle of everyday living with pure and simple, honest-to-goodness family fun," the orchard's website reads. "This is a time when moms and dads, grandparents and grandchildren, can reconnect with each other and make memories that last a lifetime."
Address: 311 E Enterprise Drive, Belle Plaine.
Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through mid-October.
Website: www.emmakrumbees.com
The Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard in Jordan is another well-visited orchard located a short drive outside of the Twin Cities metro in southern Scott County.
This year, the orchard is celebrating its 50th season bringing apples, pumpkins and wagon rides to visitors from Minnesota and beyond.
New this season is the Minnesota Harvest Craft Cider.
Apples in the cider are grown and fermented at the orchard and bottled into hard cider on-site. This year's varieties are crisp apple, cranberry tart, cherry apple, bourbon lite and bourbon iced.
While apple picking begins in August, new apple varieties continue to appear through October, including the Northwest Greening and Prairie Spy.
Address: 8251 Old Highway 169 Boulevard, Jordan.
Hours: Open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays. Open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Website: www.minnesotaharvest.net
Head out west
Autumn festivities are in also underway in the west metro area.
Deardorff Orchards & Vineyards in Waconia ended its apple season historically early this year due to Minnesota's drought conditions, but the Parley Lake Winery remains open through mid-December.
The winery offers a variety of handcrafted wines grown from cold-hardy grapes on the sprawling estate.
This year's season marks the opening of a newly expanded tasting room located in the property's historic barn.
Address: 8280 Parley Lake Road, Waconia.
Hours: Open Fridays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Website: www.parleylakewinery.com
Minnetonka Orchards, located in Minnetrista, is also open for the season.
The orchard's original owners cared for the business for 45 years before passing the legacy to new owners this season.
The orchard's traditions continue this season with apple donuts, hot cider, live music and unlimited hayrides. October is also a great time to visit the pumpkin patch.
Address: 6530 County Road 26, Minnetrista.
Hours: All attractions are open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Website: www.minnetonkaorchardmn.com