After being closed since mid-March, two prominent zoos in the Twin Cities area have reopened.
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley re-opened on Friday, July 24 while St. Paul’s Como Zoo re-opened on Wednesday, July 29.
While both zoos are open both have changed policies and taken precautions to protect guests, staff and the animals from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a look at what each zoo is doing to keep things safe and what guests should know before heading out to see the animals.
Minnesota Zoo
“The biggest change the guest will notice is the ticketing structure,” Minnesota Zoo’s Communication and Media Specialist Zach Nugent said. “It ensures that we are limiting the number of people in the zoo.”
All tickets must be purchased online and, when purchased, guests need to select a date and time they want to come to the zoo and can only enter the zoo at the reservation time.
Once at the zoo, guests ages 3 and up are required to wear a mask and will enter at the east ticketing booth and go the tropics building.
According to Nugent, once inside the zoo, guests must follow a one-way path around the zoo observing proper social distancing protocols.
“Everything we are doing is with health and safety in mind and that includes the animals,” Nugent said.
With the safety of the animals in mind, the zoo has put some additional protective barriers around some exhibits such as the primate and large cat exhibits, which may alter viewing.
In addition to those precautions, the zoo has closed its splash pad and playground areas while offering limited concessions and limited entry into the guest shop.
Nugent said tickets have sold quickly so far and expects that to continue.
“It’s gone really smoothly,” he said. “We are excited to safely welcome people back to the zoo. It’s nice to have people back. It’s been a really quiet couple months at the zoo.”
To purchase tickets and to learn more about the new quidelines go to mnzoo.org.
The Minnesota Zoo is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Como Zoo
Just like the Minnesota Zoo, the Como Zoo is requiring all tickets be purchased online and guests to make reservations for what time they will visit the zoo.
All tickets should be printed or have the reservation pulled up on your phone.
According to the zoo, entrance will be granted in half-hour intervals. For example, 11 a.m. reservations will be welcomed from 11 to 11:30 a.m. All guests are required to wear masks.
“As we open, we want to provide a clean, fun, relaxing atmosphere for our visitors,” Marketing and Public Relations Director of the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Matt Reinartz, said. “As we enter our first phase of reopening we are making some temporary adjustment to the zoo experience. First of all, you’ll need to make reservations on our website for the date and time you’d wish to visit. The reservation process is free but you’ll still need to reserve your spot in advance. This will allow us to control our capacity and give folks plenty of space for physical distancing.”
The tour of the Como Zoo begins at the Cleveland Court and will follow a one-way trail around the zoo.
“In congested areas we will have markers to help with proper distancing,” Reinartz said. “Please remember to stay four flamingos, or one polar bear away from other groups.”
The Como Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about the zoo or to purchase tickets visit ComoZooConservatory.org.
“We are working hard and taking extra precautions to provide a clean, fun, and welcoming environment for our visitors,” Reinartz said.