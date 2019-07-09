Enjoy an outdoor movie night with friends and family at Movies in the Outfield.
On Friday, July 26, bring your lawn chairs and blankets, grab some popcorn or a treat from the concession stand and enjoy “Wonder” (PG).
Seating begins at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk. Movies in the Outfield is free.
The outdoor theater will be at Savage Community Park ball fields, 13500 Dakota Ave., Savage.
For event updates and cancellation notices, visit the Savage Parks and Recreation Facebook and Twitter pages.