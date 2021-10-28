NASA's Apollo 13 launched in April of 1970 and it was supposed to be the third lunar landing attempt on the moon, but it never happened.
About six minutes after launch, there was an explosion. The three astronauts never made it to the moon, and the new goal quickly changed to getting them back home safely.
NASA did just that, and the mission was deemed a "successful failure." In the 1995 movie "Apollo 13," Ed Harris portrayed Gene Kranz, NASA's Chief Flight Director, and he said to his engineers that "failure is not an option" in regards to getting the astronauts home.
Well, sometimes it is. Just ask Dr. Samuel West, who has put together a collection of 159 corporate and entrepreneurial flops for the Museum of Failure. It's not a NASA space mission, but it's something.
Presented by SEE Global Entertainment, the Mall of American in Bloomington is the first stop of a six-city U.S. tour, which includes Chicago, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, San Antonio and Seattle. The museum is open the public starting Nov. 5 and will run through Jan. 19.
“It only seems right (for the MOA) to kick off this North American Tour — which highlights some of the biggest corporate missteps and failures — in what is known as one of America’s largest and most successful venues, Mall of America,” said Martin Biallas, Founder and CEO of SEE.
The museum will feature many infamous business fails, including:
- New Coke: Coca-Cola changed its classic recipe in 1985 and launched New Coke. Consumers were not happy and less than three months later the old formula was back on the market.
- The DeLorean: The first DeLorean was built in 1976 and was marketed as a luxury sports car, but it's best remembered as the time machine vehicle in the "Back to the Future" movies.
- Colgate Kitchen Entrees: Colgate launched a line of frozen foods in the 1980s, but it's strong toothpaste association seemed to turn off food consumers and they were not really interested in the frozen beef lasagna TV dinner.
- Harley-Davidson Perfume: The famous American motorcycle maker tried its luck in the fragrance market in the 1990s, but it never caught one and didn't see to mesh with its macho, rebellious, freedom-of-the-open-road image.
- Trump, The Game: Launched in 2004 following Donald Trump's successful show, "The Apprentice," the game was marketed as more "sophisticated than Monopoly," but it went bankrupt in the eyes of the consumer.
- AYDS Diet Candy: The candy designed to suppress your appetite had a good run peaking in the 1970s, but its shelf life went south in the 1980s when the AIDS epidemic emerged. Too late for a name change?
- UroClub: The golf club disguised as a urinal for that weekend hacker needing to go somewhere on the back nine. This was not a hole in one.
- Rejuvenique: An electric face mask? The device was never safety approved, maybe because one user said the mask "feels like a thousand ants are biting my face."
The Museum of Failure first appeared in Sweden in 2017. West, a licensed psychologist with a PhD in Organizational Psychology, said he believes that seeing big corporate imperfections and inventions flop can inspire others to innovate and not be afraid to fail.
"I'm excited to bring this spectacular exhibit around North America," West said. "We need to be better at learning from failure. I want visitors to recognize that failure is an essential aspect of progress and innovation.”
Tickets for the museum begin at $18 and are available at thefailuremuseum.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.