Fans are welcome at the TCO Performance Center next week to watch the Minnesota Vikings in their 61st training camp.
That didn't happen last season as all camps and games from the entire NFL were void of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vikings moved into their new 277-square-foot facility in Eagan in March 2018, and fans were able to pay to watch practices and scrimmages that summer.
This season, the Vikings announced 14 practices are available to the public, while 10 are free to fans with tickets. The other four are billed as premier events that require paid entry. The team's first padded practice is set for Aug. 2.
There's also joint practices with the Denver Broncos August 11-12. The last time the Vikings were the host of a joint practice was in 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Vikings are also expected to play their home games in front of full crowds at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The team has two preseason home contests, versus Denver Aug. 14 and the Indianapolis Colts Aug 21.
Minnesota's regular season home opener is scheduled for Sept. 26 against the Seattle Seahawks.
For all ticket reservations or purchases, fans should visit vikings.com/trainingcamp.
"We're planning for full capacity, and we're excited to have that," Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller told the Pioneer Press. "It's a really special thing to be able to have our fans back in the stadium."
The Vikings are expecting 4,000 to 5,000 fans per day at training camp. There will be 4,000 free general admission tickets for 10 practices. Tickets are $10.
The Vikings have a night practice July 31 where 7,000 fans will be allowed to attend. There's also a scrimmage set at U.S. Bank Stadium Aug. 7 for up to 20,000 fans at a cost of $20 per ticket.
"We are extremely excited to have our fans come back to training camp at TCO Performance Center and to come back to our regular season games this season at U.S. Bank Stadium." Miller said. "It's been a really challenging year for everybody globally."
Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, in-person autograph sessions with Vikings players will not be available at training camp.
The Vikings will also adhere to all state, local and NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated fans, but neither masks nor proof of vaccinations will be required.