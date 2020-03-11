For over 20 years hundreds of people have gathered at Buck Hill in Burnsville to race in style — on queen-size mattresses — in an annual event for Bridging, a local nonprofit that provides furniture and household goods for Minnesotans pursuing housing stability. This year — come rain, snow or shine — will be no different.
"Whatever the weather is we're going to find a way to make it happen," Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said. "They will get snow over to that tubbing track."
On Saturday, March 14, teams of four will race mattresses proved by Slumberland Furniture down the Burnsville area snow tubbing hill. Each team is guaranteed at least two runs — one trial run and one qualifying run down the hill. The fastest team of each heat will advance to the next round in a bracket style race with the final winner taking home an award at the end of the evening.
Teams can pre-register or register at the event. Online registration is open until March 11 at a rate of $220 per team. Registration at the event costs $240. All team members must be 18 or older to race. Registration and check-ins start at 3 p.m. and the races start at 5 p.m.
There's nothing quite like Bedrace for Bridging. Throughout the country you can find people running races with bed frames, but to race down a snow tubbing hill on a mattress is a truly Minnesotan twist.
The event is as much a race as a costume extravaganza. Teams are encouraged to show up in their most creative uniforms and compete in the event's costume contests. Dalsin said she's always amazed at the ingenuity of the teams. Last year, one team came prepared to sweep away the competition dressed as MnDOT snow plows, complete with working headlights.
"I've seen better costumes at this event than I've seen at Halloween or just about any other time of year," Dalsin said. "It's fantastic, it's my favorite event."
An awards ceremony for the fastest team, best costume and biggest fundraiser starts immediately following the last race. Teams and volunteers finish up the night with live music from 80s cover band Brat Pack Radio.
This year Bridging is hoping to raise $132,000 through registration fees and donations with the bedrace. As of Friday, March 6, Bridging was just over halfway to that goal with over $73,000 raise.
The event typically brings in about $100,000, a great bump during the organization's slow donation season. That money is used to help maintain Bridging's fleet of donation trucks and maintain its two facilities in the metro.
"It's critical that we have dollars to do the work that we do," Dalsin said. "So that we can keep the lights on...but even more importantly than that, at this time of year it raises awareness to our needs to stock our shelves."
Bridging was started over 33 years ago by the late Fran Heitzman, a former business owner, entrepreneur and custodian at Pax Christi Church in Eden Prairie. The organization's motto is to bridge the gap between those who have and those who have not.
The organization helps set up and furnished about 100 homes a week according to Dalsin. That pace allows them to meet the needs of about 300 people each week.
"It's just great to keep people reminded who we are and that we're here 52 weeks of the year," Dalsin said.