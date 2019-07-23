Enjoy the summer sun and join Scott County Historical Society for our annual series of history bike tours. The Prior Lake Tour begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Each tour focuses on the unique environmental history of a Scott County community. Tours span 2-5 miles and last approximately two hours with frequent stops for discussion and to look at photographs.
Participants must bring their own bikes, and all participants must wear helmets, no exceptions. This tour is open to participants ages 10 and up. Participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The program is free for society members and $5 for non-members. The tour will begin at Dakotah Sports & Fitness, 2100 Trail of Dreams, Prior Lake.
Register for the Prior Lake tour at scottcountyhistory.org.