Prior Lake's annual summer celebration returns to Lakefront Park from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Enjoy two days of fun that kick off with a 21+ wine tasting, business vendor fair and a silent auction, food and live music by Shaw Brothers. Saturday will include Family Fun Day, Pints & Pilates, inflatables, ninja obstacles, ultimate yard games, bloody marys and mimosas, Family Fitness in the Park, Stationary Parade, princess parties, a bean bag tournament, the Home Depot Kids Workshop, live music from Kidsdance, pontoon rides and the MN Mermaid Paddle Board demonstration, swim and water fun with princesses, DJ music, the Edina Realty Pedal Pull, Pints & Plants, Yappy Hour and live music from Church of Cash. Lakefront Days also features a medallion hunt, with rules on the event website now.
Visit priorlakechamber.com/lakefront-days/ for a full schedule, costs, volunteering, medallion hunt rules and more.
Lakefront Park is located at 5000 Kop Parkway, Prior Lake.