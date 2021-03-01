The Science Museum of Minnesota has reopened with friendly reminders for visitors to stay a Golden Eagle's wingspan apart.
"We're so excited to be welcoming people back," said Karilyn Robinson, the museum's marketing and public relations specialist.
The St. Paul museum reopened Feb. 27 after being closed since mid-November due to the pandemic, and visitors can expect to see new COVID-19 precautions in place.
The museum's capacity is currently limited to 250, including staff. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance, and masks are required to be worn.
While the Omnitheater is open, there are fewer showtimes to accommodate cleaning in between showings, and seating is assigned and spaced.
"It's really a great time to come and be able to explore the museum without there being a big crowd," Robinson said.
The longstanding race exhibition entitled, "Race: Are We So Different?" has traveled to museums across the country since its debut in 2007.
"Today, scientists have disproved the idea of race and its notions of biological superiority," the museum's website states. "But the idea of race continues to shape our lives. How did we get here? And how can we do better?"
Today, visitors can experience an updated version of the exhibit, which takes a closer look at issues in Minnesota and the Twin Cities, such as disparities in the criminal justice system.
Visitors can also enjoy complimentary exhibits from the California Institute of Technology and the Smithsonian Institution.
"There's a lot to discover and a lot of really good conversation prompts that I think people are looking for right now," Robinson said, and adding there's interactive and visual elements that'll resonate with younger visitors.
What's 66 million years old is new
The Science Museum welcomed two new models of quetzalcoatlus ahead of the reopening.
Quetzalcoatlus, one of the biggest known flying animals to ever exist, lived roughly 66 million years ago.
"These are really interesting pterosaurs," Robinson said, adding the new models were created locally by Blue Rhino Studios.
While one of the pterosaurs suspends in the air, it's joined by old museum favorites, such as the giant astronaut.
Robinson said the high ceilings and ample space make the science museum a great place to visit with friends and family who live outside your household.
"It's also a great first date spot if you've been online dating," she said.
Planning your visit
The museum's dining experiences have changed due to the pandemic.
The cafeteria-style dining on the third floor remains closed, but dining space is available on the sixth floor for visitors wanting to eat a snack or meal brought from home.
Bootstrap Coffee Roasters on the main floor remains open with a selection of snacks and pastries for sale.
The Science Museum of Minnesota is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first hour each day is reserved for members.
The museum is located in downtown St. Paul at 120 W. Kellogg Blvd. Parking is available in the Science Museum Ramp. To purchase tickets, visit smm.org/tickets.