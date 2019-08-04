Share your garden's splendor at the library at Flowers on Parade at Savage Library the week of Aug. 19.
Create a bouquet of your own, using your flowers and a container of any kind, then drop off your creation at the Savage Library during open hours from Aug. 19 to 22.
Each participant is entered to win one of three $25 dollar gift certificates to Cal's Market and Garden Center. Pick up a rules of entry form at the library.
Adults and/or families can participate in this activity together.
Savage Library is located at 13090 Alabama Ave., Savage.