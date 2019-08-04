Flowers on Parade
Submit blooms from your garden to Flowers on Parade at Savage Library the week of Aug. 19. 

Share your garden's splendor at the library at Flowers on Parade at Savage Library the week of Aug. 19.

Create a bouquet of your own, using your flowers and a container of any kind, then drop off your creation at the Savage Library during open hours from Aug. 19 to 22.

Each participant is entered to win one of three $25 dollar gift certificates to Cal's Market and Garden Center. Pick up a rules of entry form at the library.

Adults and/or families can participate in this activity together.

Savage Library is located at 13090 Alabama Ave., Savage.

