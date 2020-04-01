Local organizations across the Twin Cities are finding creative ways to connect the community to art, learning and each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a few ways to make the most of your time spent at home while continuing to support the work of local organizations.
Theater
Hopkins-based Stages Theatre Company launched free, virtual theater classes for ages 18 months to 18 years.
“Musical Moment,” “Behind the Scenes” and “Sensory Story-Time” name a few virtual learning categories the online sessions fall under.
Kids looking to try their hand at playwriting skills can have their work performed by professional actors thanks to a new Children’s Theatre Company program.
Performances are streamed on the organization’s Facebook page on “Write On! Wednesdays.” The first play performed by company actors was titled “How to be a Princess” by Amira Hill, age 10.
To participate, private message your child’s script or story through Facebook by Saturday night then tune in the following Wednesday to see which play will come to life.
The program offers opportunities to participate in readings or to just sit back and enjoy.
Museums
While we are unable to visit our local museums, they are still finding ways to foster learning in our community.
The Walker Art Center adapted INDIgenesis, a showcase of works by Native filmmakers, into short programs available for online viewing.
A collection of short films, titled “Indigenous Lens: Our Reality,” can be viewed on the museum’s website.
The Science Museum of Minnesota is also offering a range of online resources to help Minnesotans make the most of their time at home.
The museum’s “Learning from Home” page shares information on a range of topics including simple, at-home science experiments, cleaning neighborhood storm drains and tips for prioritizing your mental well-being.
Taking moments to express gratitude is another well-spent way to pass the time at home.
The Hennepin Healthcare Foundation launched an online form for community members to share virtual thank you notes with health care workers. Submissions can be any length and can include photos and art.
“Please help us recognize and appreciate our heroes,” the foundation’s “Sharing the Caring” page reads. “They could use our love and support now more than ever before.”