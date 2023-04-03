Get ready to explore engineering with your family at the 19th Annual Tech Fest on April 15.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Works Museum in Bloomington, allows families and children to explore the world of engineering and technology. Several companies from around the Twin Cities will have booths there with various activities that explore various aspects of design, engineering, technology and science.
Some of the companies there include: Mortenson Construction who will have a build-your-own turbine activity, Boston Scientific will have some activities about their medical devices and Emerson is going to have a bike pump pressure activity among some of the many different activities there. According to Kara Newby of the Works Museum, new activities and companies are added as more companies hear about the event.
The event is set up in a big open space and families are able to mill about as they please. In addition to the different activities from companies, there will also be the normal exhibits that the Works Museum has. Many are interactive table-top activities and kids can be creative and just build and design.
The Works Museum also has a new exhibit called “Carry a Load.” The museum partnered with different cultural groups across Minnesota — Hmong, Ojibwe, Dakota, Somali and Mexican — and asked them to share how their different cultures engineer and carry things. Kids can explore the different ways these cultures approach engineering problems and complete design challenges.
The museum also has many new exhibits in the works. The did a major remodel during the pandemic and recently started being open on Saturdays to the general public. The Works Museum also does a lot of community and school events to help bridge the gap in STEM education created during the pandemic. They also do birthday parties, field trips, and summer camps with the Children’s Museum.
Tickets for the event are $15 when purchased day of the event or $13 if purchased early; Works Museum members are free. Tickets are timed as they have a smaller space than usual.
More information about Tech Fest and the Works Museum can be found on their website www.theworks.org. The Works Museum is located at 9740 Grand Ave. S. Bloomington, MN.