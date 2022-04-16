Hundreds of sites across Minnesota will begin monitoring for a class of manmade substances known as ‘forever chemicals’ under a new plan announced by state regulators last month.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of chemicals characterized by water and oil repellent qualities.
In recent years, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has developed several new strategies aimed at preventing, managing and cleaning up PFAS pollution.
In Burnsville, groundwater samples at the Freeway Landfill found PFAS contamination at levels 714 times higher than the state’s health-based values, according to an MPCA study released last year. PFAS contamination was found at 97% of the closed landfill sites tested during the study.
The MPCA will also monitor for PFAS at the state’s active, permitted landfills.
The list of 143 landfills and solid waste sites included in the new PFAS Monitoring Plan includes the Waste Management landfill in Burnsville, the Dem-Con Landfill in Shakopee and the Carver County compost facility at the Arboretum.
The plan, which calls for monitoring at 379 sites in total, is designed to identify the “largest and most environmentally significant sources of PFAS pollution” as expeditiously as possible, according to the MPCA.
In Shakopee, CertainTeed Corp and Imagine Print Solutions are among the 137 manufacturing or industrial facilities chosen for monitoring statewide. The list also includes IWCO Direct, a marketing firm, in Chanhassen.
Investigating PFAS discharges by wastewater treatment plants is another aim of the new program.
The Blue Lake plant operated by the Metropolitan Council in Shakopee and the municipal treatment plant in New Prague are among 91 wastewater facilities listed for monitoring.
Monitoring is set to begin this year.