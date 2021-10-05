A fatal crash occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 13 in Burnsville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
No information about the number of fatalities or other injuries was immediately available.
According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred near Savage on Highway 13 at Chowen Avenue South around 8:30 a.m. when a vehicle and semi-truck collided.
A preliminary crash report states a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and turning onto Chowen Avenue when it was struck by a westbound semi-truck on the highway.
The crash occurred within a corridor currently being studied for safety improvements by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The agency has long been evaluating changes to the highway's overburdened freight corridor between Highway 169 in Savage and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville.
Freight trucks account for roughly 8% of all daily traffic on Highway 13, according to MnDOT. That's nearly twice the percentage of trucks on the average metro highway.
Construction is set to begin on the first major project— a grade-separated interchange at Dakota Avenue and Highway 13 — next year.
The Chowen Avenue intersection, where Tuesday's crash occurred, showed above-average crash rates during a MnDOT study conducted between 2014-18.
Several crashes involving passenger vehicles and freight trucks have occurred in the corridor in recent years.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.