Health officials are investigating a possible connection between blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and a multi-state outbreak of Hepatitis A, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA this week said patients reported eating conventional, non-organic blackberries sold at the grocery store chain in Indiana, Nebraska and Wisconsin before becoming ill.
Health officials traced the product to stores in Minnesota and 10 other states and urged consumers to throw away the berries if purchased between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30, even if the berries were frozen for later consumption.
Unvaccinated people who might've been exposed to the virus should consult their health care professional, FDA officials said.