The Windmill Cafe in Savage is closed after a fire broke out in the dining room early Tuesday morning.
Savage Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan said the department responded to a smoke hazard at the cafe around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished a smoldering fire in the dining area.
“The cause and origin of the fire remain undetermined as the investigation is incomplete at this time,” Bresnahan said.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office will assist with the investigation.
Restaurant owner Kari Whetsel said the cafe sustained significant damage, but she and her husband plan to re-open the cafe once repairs are made.