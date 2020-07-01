With summer events canceled due to the pandemic, and a new type of cabin fever setting in, many Minnesotans are turning to outdoor recreation for their fix of summer fun.
For local first responders, fireworks season sometimes means bracing for an uptick in injuries.
Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the department hasn't seen any firework-related injuries in recent memory, but fire officials are concerned that the cancelation of professional shows could lead more residents to carry out their own firework displays with illegal fireworks.
"If fireworks fly or explode they are illegal in Minnesota," he said.
While picking up a sparkler might seem like a safe way to celebrate, the handheld firework accounts for more than 30% of firework-related injuries, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Nearly 45% of firework-related injuries happen to children, the department reports, and these injuries lead to an average of 75 hospital visits each year in Minnesota.
Safety officials say the best ways to avoid injury is to follow a few simple guidelines and always make sure children are supervised around fireworks.
Fireworks should always be pointed away from people and animals, the public safety department writes, and should only be used in open areas away from trees and houses.
Come across a dud in your batch of fireworks? Don't try to relight it, officials say. Instead, it's best to extinguish and dispose of spent fireworks in a bucket of water.
Grilling is another summertime activity that can lead to fires or injury if precautions aren't followed.
"We do see grill fires frequently," Slama said, adding the department responded to a house fire started by a resident who had their grill too close to their home's vinyl siding.
Slama said never leaving the grill unattended and not grilling too close to your home are simple measures that can prevent a small problem from turning into a large emergency.
"That small grease fire could be stopped by just shutting the heat off," he said.
Water and trail rescues
When heading out on local trails, checking for trail advisories or trail closures can help avoid the dangers presented by summertime flooding.
First responders were called to a trail rescue late Tuesday evening at the Minnesota Valley State Recreation Area near Jordan, where individuals became trapped after water rose on the trail, according to law enforcement dispatch communications.
A visitor alert posted on the DNR's website says the state trail is closed between Belle Plaine and Chaska due to flooding. The bike trail from Chaska to Shakopee is also closed, the notice states.
The Thompson Ferry boat launch on the Minnesota River near Jordan is also closed due to safety concerns. Repairs will be made on the launch once river levels drop significantly, according to the DNR website.
When it comes to recreational boating, knowing your personal experience level is important, Slama said.
Minnesotans tend to be more comfortable with a lake settings, he explained, but both lakes and rivers present risks.
Taking a "lake approach to the river" can sometimes lead to danger, he said. His advice is to understand the challenges of each water system, and know what experience you need to navigate and recreate on those bodies of water safely.
"We've had rescues in the past of inexperience boaters who do find themselves in trouble on the Minnesota River," he said, adding barge traffic and large trees moving down the river presents risks to boaters.
When it comes to flooded roads or trails, the recommendation is always to stay clear, he said.