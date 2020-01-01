Tyler Krebs, a former high school football coach for Burnsville and Lakeville, frequently accessed accounts belonging to another coach and discussed his hacking with a colleague, Dakota County investigators say.
Krebs, of Lakeville, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized computer access in December. He resigned as Lakeville South High School's head football coach in September amid the investigation.
Stephanie Kass, a district spokesperson, said Krebs remains on paid administrative leave.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and $1,000 in fines.
Krebs spent six seasons as Burnsville High School's head football coach before moving to Lakeville in 2017. He is credited with revitalizing Burnsville's football program and earned the Blaze their first state appearance in 20 years.
On Sept. 20, an Apple Valley Police officer responded to a report of suspicious computer activity at Eastview High School, according to the charging documents.
The school's head football coach told police the suspicious activity involved a program called Hudl, which teams use for information sharing and analysis, according to the statement of probable cause.
The coach told police a message was sent from his account to the football team the previous morning regarding a change in the practice schedule and use of the turf, but he hadn't sent the message.
The coach told police his team was scheduled to play a team in Lakeville and that Krebs had previously been on the coach's staff.
Hudl's customer service confirmed the message originated from the coach's account but not from his usual computer address. The coach said he never shared his username or password with anyone.
A search of Krebs' internet history from his school computer showed the Eastview coach's school email account was frequently accessed by Krebs. Lakeville's activities director also told investigators Krebs spoke about accessing the coach's Hudl and email accounts.
Investigators also obtained a text message and voicemail in which Krebs apologized to the coach and acknowledged causing damage to both football programs.