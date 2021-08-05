A former barbershop in the heart of downtown Savage is on the real estate market.
The Razor’s Edge property at 12385 Ottawa Avenue is listed for $479,900, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.
The two buildings on the property, constructed in 1930, include two apartments and three commercial spaces. The buildings formerly housed the Razor’s Edge Salon & Barbershop.
The barbershop was owned and operated by Jens Bohn, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 76. Bohn, brother of Savage Mayor Janet Williams, served as the town barber for more than 50 years.
His wife, Joyce Bohn, owns and operates The Brass Peacock antiques store. Her storefront, also located on the property, is included in the listing.