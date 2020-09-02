Free COVID-19 tests will be offered at Cal's Market & Garden Center in Savage on Sept. 11, the center's co-owner told the Savage Pacer.
The pop-up testing clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in partnership with Scott County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Bryan Peterson, the market's co-owner, said tests will be available to all occupants in each vehicle during the drive-thru testing event.
Those seeking a test will be registered on-site and directed through a one-way drive-thru line for the nasal swab test.
"These swabs are not very uncomfortable, you mostly sneeze and cough," Peterson said, adding the newer swabs only need to be inserted about one inch into the nose.
Anyone can receive a test, he added.
The check-in screening will include questions about symptoms and whether or not you've experienced a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Test results will be delivered within 3-5 days, Peterson said.
Negative test result will be sent via email, and positive test results will be delivered with a phone call.
On July 24, a pop-up testing clinic held at Canterbury Park drew hundreds of local residents.
Around 5.6% of the 787 samples yielded a positive test result, according to a Scott County Public Health official. The testing clinic had one of the highest positivity rates to-date among the state's single-day test sites, and it also drew of the most diverse groups of residents.