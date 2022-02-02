The community is raising support for employees of the Windmill Cafe after a fire heavily damaged the iconic Savage diner last month.
A GoFundMe page launched this week had raised over $7,000 by Wednesday afternoon to help cover lost wages.
For decades, local residents and visitors alike have enjoyed breakfast and lunch at the old-fashioned diner off Highway 13.
“This is a devastating loss not just for the people who work at the Windmill, but for the entire community,” the GoFundMe reads.
Restaurant owner Kari Whetsel said the cafe sustained significant damage when a fire broke out in the dining room on Jan. 25.
She and her husband, Adam Langfeld, plan to re-open the cafe once repairs are made.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office will handle the fire investigation, according to Savage Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan.