Savage residents celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday with over 50 block parties throughout the city.
The gatherings marked an opportunity to reconnect with neighbors after last year’s celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic.
Night to Unite, Savage’s National Night Out celebration, aims to promote community safety by fostering closer connections between community members and local public safety departments, according to the city and the broader organization’s website.
Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer, Savage Mayor Janet Williams, Savage Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan, Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and other city personnel toured around to greet residents at celebrations throughout the evening.
“I just thought it was absolutely wonderful because it gave us an opportunity to get out in the community again and see all the great people we have and the nice neighborhoods,” Williams said Wednesday morning. “I was just overjoyed.”
During the celebrations, staff members from various city departments, including police, fire and public works, offered a chance for kids to explore equipment up-close and nab party favors, such as a Savage Police Department beach ball and plastic children’s firefighter helmets.
Not all of the day’s festivities were held in the evening; the Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe celebrated with members of the Savage Police Department during a lunch and afternoon outdoor event dubbed ‘noon to unite.’
Neighborhood atmosphere
While the celebrations offered a chance for neighbors to reconnect, they also provided a way for new residents to make introductions that had been delayed by the pandemic.
Dale and Cathy Brown, who spend winter living in Texas, said the celebration offered a chance to meet their Minnesota neighbors.
Joe Samuels and his family, who moved to their home around a year and half ago, celebrated the night at a party near Summit Pointe Park.
Samuels said the neighborhood atmosphere on display at the park is what they’ve been looking forward to after the pandemic disrupted opportunities for introductions and neighborhood gatherings.
“It’s been great to get together with our neighbors,” he said.