COVID-19 outbreaks in Scott County have taken a deadly turn in recent weeks.
Six Scott County residents died of COVID-19 in a single week between July 27 and Aug. 4, according to data provided by Scott County.
"It's been a hard week," Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky said.
Scott County's total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 18 as of Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. In mid-July, the county's death toll stood at five.
Three local deaths were reported Tuesday this week and another was reported Wednesday.
As of Aug. 4, 110 Scott County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 34 have required treatment in the intensive care unit since the beginning of the pandemic.
Other residents with COVID-19 have died in Scott County, but they have not been counted because they died of an unrelated cause, Brodsky said.
The ages of those who've died of COVID-19 in the county range from 55 to 97 years old, according to data provided by Scott County.
Cases among local children are especially concerning, Brodsky said. In the past four weeks, cases among children ages 0-14 have almost doubled.
In a week, the percentage of COVID-19 infections in children ages 0-17 grew from 7.5% of the county's cases to 13.5% by Aug. 4.
"You don't either die or get better," Brodsky said. "We're seeing a lot more kids with permanent damage to their lungs who'll have lifelong medical issues."
The majority of the county's cases, around 36%, are among young adults between the ages of 18-34.
On Thursday, Scott County confirmed 40 new cases. A few days prior, the county's daily caseload reached over 40 for the first time.
"It's going up and up and up," Brodsky said.
NEW PRAGUE OUTBREAK
The Mala Strana Assisted Living & Rehab Center in New Prague identified COVID-19 among residents on July 10 after a symptomatic resident tested positive for the virus.
Since then, 35 residents and 21 staff members have been infected, according to Marc Halpert, chief operating officer of Monarch Healthcare Management.
Three residents have died, three remain hospitalized and 11 are still battling COVID-19 at Mala Strana, he said. Nine staff members remain out of work with the virus.
Brodsky said some significant outbreaks are impacting the distribution of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in Scott County. Data adjusted for population show New Prague and Jordan with the heaviest caseloads.
CONGREGATE CARE
The county's first coronavirus outbreak in a congregate care setting was reported at McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake in mid-May. The outbreak grew to 19 cases and caused two resident deaths before subsiding in early-June.
Cindy Ray, a spokesperson with Presbyterian Homes, confirmed no new cases have been identified since June 3.
Friendship Manor in Shakopee is dealing with a second-wave of COVID-19 after experiencing a period of time with no confirmed cases earlier this summer.
In early-July, Jamie Mohlin, the facility's director of social services, said Friendship Manor hadn't dealt with any new or ongoing cases of COVID-19. By the end of the month, the facility reemerged on the state's list of congregate care facilities dealing with exposure to the virus.
On Aug. 5, Mohlin confirmed the facility is dealing with active cases, but she declined to answer any additional questions.
Elsewhere in Shakopee, COVID-19 cases have been reported at St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, All-Saints Senior Living and Emerald Crest Memory Care.
St. Gertrude's reports 12 patients and 20 staff members have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began. Two patients died and two staff members are continuing to recover in quarantine.
All other infected residents have recovered, the facility reported on Aug. 4.
On June 5, the state reported four residents and two staff members had been infected at Emerald Crest.
On July 2, Meghan Eakins, All Saints' executive director, confirmed an asymptomatic staff member had tested positive for the virus. A few days prior, Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine also reported a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
Emerald Crest and Kingsway Retirement Living are no longer listed by the state for dealing with COVID-19 exposure.
All Saints' did not respond to request for comment before press time.
POSITIVITY RATES
On July 24, a testing clinic held at Canterbury Park drew hundreds of local residents.
Around 5.6% of the 787 samples yielded a positive test result, Brodsky said. The testing clinic had one of the highest positivity rates to-date among the state's single-day test sites, and it also drew of the most diverse groups of residents.
The positivity rate is concerning, Brodsky said, but health officials also believe the clinic drew the people who needed it the most, and that's a success.
The Minnesota Department of Health's weekly report released July 30 showed Dakota, Scott and Carver county's positivity rates were all higher than the statewide positivity rate.
Looking ahead, Brodsky said she's hopeful the statewide mask mandate will reduce transmission and they'll begin to see that reflected in the data next week.