When Brenda Visnovec took over the Savage Liquor operations, the city was considering shutting down operations altogether after many years in the red.
In fact, times were so dire for the liquor operations, the Savage City Council was forced to have a public hearing in 2018 to discuss its struggles. In Minnesota, any municipal liquor store which loses money in two out of three years is required to hold public hearings.
Years of negative balances ended when Visnovec took over in 2020, but now the city will need to find someone new to lead its operations.
Visnovec announced she would be resigning in September. She made the announcement during her annual report to the city council on June 5.
Visnovec prior to coming to Savage ran the liquor operation in Lakeville for decades.
“Since 2020 and under a new management team, the Liquor Operation has been repositioned to be one of the best performing liquor operations statewide,” Visnovec said in a memo to the city council.
The city's two liquor stores have contributed about $1.3 million to various city project initiatives in that time, including $158,000 for the Community Park playground and $400,000 for other park improvements.
With an abundance of profits from the liquor operations, there were also repairs able to be made at the Marketplace location including $225,000 in parking lot improvements and $93,000 to replace the roof.
“Since 2020, the Liquor Operations has provided revenue in excess of $1.5 million,” Visnovec said. “If not for this revenue, the burden of completing these projects would have been placed on the residents through increased property taxes.”
More success in 2023
During the first quarter of the year, Savage Marketplace is up by 5.9% for sales. Combined with Savage Wine & Spirits located next to Hyvee, there was a total of $1.473 million in sales, about $51,000 more than this time last year.
Since the year began, the department’s management team has completed a number of different tasks including creating a mission statement. Visnovec said no businesses should operate without a mission statement.
“Just ask Jeff Bezos, he may know something about that,” Visnovec said.
The business also implemented performance measures that will monitor the operation’s business health, and completed a draft of the liquor operations employee handbook which is expected to be implemented in the near future.
Going forward
As Visnovec leaves Savage, there's a decision to be had. Will the city sell hemp-derived THC products in its stores — something permitted Aug. 1 under the full adult recreational use cannabis legalization?
Other items expected to be completed during the remainder of Visnovec’s tenure includes implementing an annual online beverage server training. It is also expected for the five-year maintenance plan to be reviewed with the city council.
No timeline was given for when the next liquor operations manager would be named.
As for Visnovec, she said she’s not done with the business yet, but didn’t indicate what her next step would be.