Savage Liquor Operations Manager Brenda Visnovec at a press conference earlier this year.

 Courtesy photo / City of Savage

When Brenda Visnovec took over the Savage Liquor operations, the city was considering shutting down operations altogether after many years in the red.

In fact, times were so dire for the liquor operations, the Savage City Council was forced to have a public hearing in 2018 to discuss its struggles. In Minnesota, any municipal liquor store which loses money in two out of three years is required to hold public hearings.

