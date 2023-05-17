The Savage Police Department is one step closer to having a security fence around its parking lot after the city council gave conditional approval for the project on May 15.
The purpose of the fence is to help provide security for staff, council members, the community and city visitors. According to Communications Director Emily Gunderson, there have been times when officers have found people through the back parking lot late at night or early in the morning. In one case, there were people filming the outside and inside of officers' personal vehicles and undercover vehicles, she said.
The estimate for the cost two years ago was around $229,160; however, the city council decided to incorporate ornamental fencing on the front portion of the police building and black vinyl chain link fencing for the backside of the building. The change of plans forced the administration to go back to the drawing board to have a new fence layout design and estimated cost analysis conducted for the project for future consideration.
“Since then, numerous city departments have coordinated to develop a fence design that considers the comments received while meeting the security needs of the police department,” Gunderson said.
On April 10, the council approved the new proposal to extend the fence south to encompass the police department portion of City Hall. With the new design, it will require additional tree removal and replacement while encompassing more fencing and additional restoration. In total, the estimated cost is $431,690.
Instead of using Capital Improvement Plan funding as originally proposed, the council decided to use $340,000 in American Rescue Plan Funds for the project. The remaining costs are expected to be paid for with the City's Debt Revolving Fund.
With the revised plans and specs approved, the next step is for the project to go out to bid in June, with construction expected to begin in July and would likely be completed in the fall.