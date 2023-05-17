police fence 2

Police Chief Rodney Seurer toured the perimeter of the police department parking lot with the Savage Pacer on May 2. 

 Photo by Alex Malm

The Savage Police Department is one step closer to having a security fence around its parking lot after the city council gave conditional approval for the project on May 15.

The purpose of the fence is to help provide security for staff, council members, the community and city visitors. According to Communications Director Emily Gunderson, there have been times when officers have found people through the back parking lot late at night or early in the morning. In one case, there were people filming the outside and inside of officers' personal vehicles and undercover vehicles, she said.

Tags

Events