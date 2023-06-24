It was in 1973 when the Village of Savage adopted its first zoning code, crafted by a consultant. The same consultant completed an update of the zoning and subdivision ordinances in 1989.
Senior Planner Terri Dill said after adopting the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, the city administration completed significant updates to the zoning and subdivision codes in 2001, “but the original framework from 1989 remains.”
“Since 2001, there have been many ordinance amendments made... [but] it has been 35 years since the city has engaged the services of a planning consultant to conduct an update of the zoning and subdivision regulations,” Dill said in a memo to the city council.
She said the existing codes are outdated and “difficult to administer; and an extensive overhaul is needed to be in compliance with current land use laws.”
On June 20, the city council awarded a $129,500 bid to HKGi to update the zoning code and map, which Dill said is the first step to implement the 2040 Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2021.
Dill said updating the code is to ensure consistency between the comprehensive plan and zoning code. She said the proposed updates are anticipated to start in July and will take about 18 months to complete.
A review committee made up of Dill, Senior Planner Amanda Schwabe and Code Enforcement Specialist Mitch Johnson evaluated the proposals and interviewed potential consultants.
The committee decided to recommend HKGi despite not being the lowest bidder.
“HKGi was determined to be the most responsive and best fit for the city based on the review criteria,” Dill said. “The firm clearly ranked the highest due to their expertise and experience in updating zoning codes for cities of similar size that are at or near buildout. The firm’s solid understanding of the unique and complicated updates needed to the city’s zoning and subdivision codes clearly set them apart from the other consultants.
“The zoning and subdivision ordinances currently have gaps and conflicting sections of code that are confusing, and it creates difficulties for staff and impedes development.”
HKGi experience included consulting for a number of different cities including Rosemount, Farmington, Eden Prairie, Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, Golden Valley and Chaska. The consultant also worked with cities near or at full build out like Savage including St. Louis Park, Roseville and Richfield.
The cost proposals ranged from $84,608 to $129,500.
“Although the cost is highest, HKGi’s experience and clear understanding of the city’s needs makes them the best consultant to undertake the zoning and subdivision code update project,” Dill said.