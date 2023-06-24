Savage City Hall

Savage City Hall

 File photo/ Southwest News Media

It was in 1973 when the Village of Savage adopted its first zoning code, crafted by a consultant. The same consultant completed an update of the zoning and subdivision ordinances in 1989.

Senior Planner Terri Dill said after adopting the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, the city administration completed significant updates to the zoning and subdivision codes in 2001, “but the original framework from 1989 remains.”

Tags

Events