The Savage City Council approved their legislative priorities for 2023 during a November meeting. 

With about a month to go before the 2023 legislative session, the Savage City Council approved its legislative priorities for the upcoming session last month.

Some of the priorities pointed out in the summary includes supporting the completion of Highway 13 Corridor improvements, supporting and funding the State Rail Plan and repealing the Dan Patch gag order.

