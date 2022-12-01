With about a month to go before the 2023 legislative session, the Savage City Council approved its legislative priorities for the upcoming session last month.
Some of the priorities pointed out in the summary includes supporting the completion of Highway 13 Corridor improvements, supporting and funding the State Rail Plan and repealing the Dan Patch gag order.
For “local control,” some of the priorities includes supporting virtual participation options for public meetings and opposing the expansion of retail alcohol sales.
Under housing, the Savage City Council is opposed to state restrictions on local building fees and supports affordable housing choices.
Other legislative priorities include supporting statewide PTSD funding and education, supporting statewide massage therapist licenses and supporting funds to clean up the Burnsville freeway landfill.
Assistant City Administrator Casey Casella explained that the city began doing formal reports which are voted on by the council each year, in 2020.
She said the benefits of having a formal report is because it helps to get everyone on the same page and says that it helps to educate staff, the council and the general public.
“We know and understand that it's important for us to keep up with what is happening at the legislature because things happen that affect cities,” Casella said.
With the legislative priorities report complete, Casella said the mayor and city administrator usually get 15 to 30 minutes to review the priorities with their elected officials and to talk about the upcoming session. The parties also discuss how the city can help with any legislation, and how the legislators can help the city.
Casella said after that, further communication depends on how the session plays out.
For example, last year there was some traction regarding the Dan Patch bill, and City Administrator Brad Larson was asked to testify.
Asked about how successful the city generally is with having their list of legislative priorities passed, Casella said not everything is passed in one year.
“Movement is kind of different than completion and we understand legislative issues can take multiple sessions and multiple years to actually complete,” Casella said.