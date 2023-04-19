When Terry Raddatz started out at the Scott County Mental Health Center over two decades ago, there weren’t many schools interested in having mental health providers going into schools across the county.
Times have changed since then. The stigma against mental health has lessened while the needs have increased.
Now coordinator of the center, Raddatz went in front of the Scott County Commission last month to ask for permission to apply for grant funding that would add three additional mental health professionals in schools across the county.
There are currently 14 full-time and six part-time professionals across 38 schools across the county. She said they are in every school in Scott County except the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, which opted to go with a different program years ago.
“We (have) just developed this partnership that has grown and grown,” Raddatz said.
Early intervention
Raddatz said the way the school-based programs — known as School Linked Behavioral Health — works are a school makes a referral to Scott County Mental Health for a diagnostic assessment to be done on a student. From there, depending on the results, the mental health professional will write a treatment plan with the students and their parents.
Students are then able to get the help they need while at school through one of their mental health professionals. Raddatz noted all those who work in the schools are licensed mental health professionals, which she said is very important.
“We want high quality therapy happening there,” she said.
Raddatz said getting students who need it connected with services at a younger age is crucial.
“The sooner you can identify a mental health issue and work with the person to alleviate those symptoms and learn coping skills the better the outcomes,” Raddatz said.
Raddatz said the mental health professionals work with each school to decide when it's best for a student to be scheduled for therapy appointments. For example, Raddatz said it may be decided to have it during the lunch period or it may rotate each time to avoid a student losing too much time during a particular class.
“They are excellent partners,” she said.
In addition to therapists working with students, Raddatz said they are also able to provide training for other school staff through grant funds.
She said it is expected the results of the grant application will be announced in May.
“It's something that helps us sustain those programs in the schools,” Raddatz said.
Not just schools
Located on the bottom floor of the Scott County Government Center, Raddatz said the center is like any other mental health center when it comes to what programs are offered.
“Anyone in Scott County can come here to get help,” she said.
Raddatz said since the center offers help for those of all ages, it sometimes sees people who were in the schools returning as adults. She said it's a good sign that therapy is helpful for them if they are willing to go back.
In addition to those who go to the center voluntarily, she said is also does a number of forensic testing for the courts, and also goes to the jail for crisis assessments and teaching coping skills.
No one turned away
Raddatz said one of the unique things about the Scott County Mental Health Center is a “sliding fee” for clients who may not have adequate insurance.
“So if you don’t have insurance, we offer a sliding fee based on your ability to pay,” she said.
Essentially it allows people from Scott County who need help a place to go without being turned away.
“We feel very fortunate to be part of Scott County,” Raddatz said.
She said the school programs are paid strictly by contracts, grants and through insurance, and most of the programing through the center is paid for by those sources, as well. She said local levy dollars are used to pay for things like supplementing residents who utilize the sliding fee scale.