Dan Patch Line Bridge

The Dan Patch Line Bridge. 

 File photo

Local officials have seen a potential solution to a problem for years, but have been unable to act.

For the first time in over 20 years, the state will be now able to study the Dan Patch rail line, which runs north-south through Savage and connects to Minneapolis, after legislation introduced by state Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville), and state Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville) passed during the final days of session.

