Going into the legislative session, suburban transit providers were hoping to see upwards of $30 million added to the House and Senate transportation Oomnibus bills.
Now officials are concerned the funding won’t come with the current legislation. That would mean the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority — the suburban provider serving most of Scott County — will not likely be able to expand services.
Patrick Chilton, a spokesperson for MVTA, said earlier this year standalone legislation was introduced in the House and the Senate which would have provided “two transformational, one-time appropriations to MVTA, SouthWest Transit and Maple Grove Transit — primarily for funding microtransit operations.”
Neither of those bills were included in either transportation omnibus bill. Chilton said other funding mechanics are also likely to negatively impact MVTA and other suburban providers as of now.
“Our most optimistic projections only show a $70,000-130,000 increase in revenue annually” to be split between suburban transit providers, Chilton said in an email.
Expansion unlikely
When someone takes a bus in the south metro area, oftentimes there isn’t a connecting bus which goes directly to their next stop.
While some may assume the only way to complete the trip is by walking or taking a taxi or rideshare, MVTA provides a service called Connect giving riders flexibility to where they need to go.
Chilton said Connect is an “on-demand rideshare program that provides both first- and last-mile and door-to-door services for riders with mobility issues, unique commutes or have destinations not met by our fixed route service at a flat rate of $3 per ride.”
Riders are able to book rides through the RideMVTA app and a Connect vehicle will pick them up and drop them off at almost every location inside one of the Connect zones.
“We are currently operating two Connect Zones, one being just Eagan city limits and the other being Savage, Prior Lake, Burnsville, Apple Valley and Rosemount,” Chilton said. “Connect vehicles do not cross zones, but riders can take a Connect ride to or from fixed route buses which do cross zones.”
Chilton said Connect ridership grew by 137% between 2021 and “demand is continuing to grow, often outpacing our capacity.” He said over 60% of Connect riders use it for work commutes and one in five of the riders earn less than $15,000 annually.
But Chilton said the funding from the transportation bills “would have been transformational to our service, especially Connect.”
“Each provider’s microtransit service will still run, but expanding the service area, expanding/electrifying the fleet, or replacing vehicles beyond their useful life will be difficult unless we pull funds from fixed route service or other projects like our Burnsville Bus Garage modernization,” Chilton said. “Our goal has been to expand Connect service to Shakopee, but that is extremely unlikely without the microtransit bill.”
Other funding
Chilton said the primary funding mechanism for MVTA is the Motor Vehicle Sales Tax. He said the funding was changed in a way “that seems likely to harm suburban providers.”
According to Chilton, the omnibus bill increases the tax rate to from 6.5% 6.875%, but the metro area's share of that money is dropping from 36% to 34.3%.
He said suburban providers are only statutorily required to receive 3.7% of the metro area allotment, and everything after that is “entirely unguaranteed.” Chilton said funding from the taxes for suburban providers “is likely to see either a more or less net-zero change or an overall funding reduction.”
“While it will be difficult getting the microtransit funding bill added back into the omnibus or the [tax] allocations changed, we’re still fighting hard for some form of dedicated, ongoing funding for suburban transit,” Chilton said.