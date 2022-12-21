Savage Fire Department

The Savage Fire Department Station 61 on O’Connell Road.

 File photo by Christine Schuster

Members of the Savage Fire Relief Association will now be fully vested in the pension plan after 10 years instead of 20 following a unanimous vote of the Savage City Council on Monday, Dec. 19.

Previously, members of the SFRA would be 60% vested after 10 years of service and increased by 4% for subsequent years.

