Members of the Savage Fire Relief Association will now be fully vested in the pension plan after 10 years instead of 20 following a unanimous vote of the Savage City Council on Monday, Dec. 19.
Previously, members of the SFRA would be 60% vested after 10 years of service and increased by 4% for subsequent years.
Ahead of the vote Ryan Schultz, president of the Savage Fire Relief Association, called for the changing of the policy.
“Ten is a significant commitment and we felt it is fair to provide them with the full benefit for committing 10 years to the Savage Fire Department,” Schultz said. “The part-time staff works for less than $16 an hour with no other benefits. The current 60% is unfair for someone who has put in 10 years providing service to the community.
“We are proposing this now because the fund balance can support the request of full vesting at 10 and does not require any contributions from the city. The fund is currently funded by state aid money which is required by law to be deposited in the pension fund.”
Although he recommended for the approval of the new policy, City Administrator Brad Larson previously raised some concerns, including retention of firefighters.
Larson previously told the council that currently, of the 25 active members, 13 will have 10 years of service or more in two years.
“Staff has concerns that after reaching 10 years of active service, part-time fire fighters will leave the department,” Larson said.
However, Schultz said that the majority of part-time firefighters don’t work 10 years, nevermind 20.
Out of the 83 members who joined the Relief Association since 1990, Schultz said that 58% retired after less than 10 years.
Larson pointed to a staffing study which the fire department is currently completing that will recommend three additional firefighters and one fire marshal based on their part-time staffing levels staying the same.
“If the city lost 13 of its part-time fire fighters, it is anticipated six additional full-time fire fighters would be needed to provide the same level of service,” Larson said.
Larson said hiring six additional firefighters would cost about $474,864 in year one, and the cost would go up each year by 4.5-5.5% for eight years.
During the Nov. 14 council work session, a consensus was reached to change the policy.
The policy also gives members the same cost of living adjustment that non-union city employees receive. In 2023, it’s 3%.
For monthly benefit payments, members will receive $44.03 versus $42.75. Lump sum benefits will go from $8,000 to $8,240 per year of service. Essentially, that means if a member had 10 years of service upon retirement, they would receive a lump sum payment of $82,400.