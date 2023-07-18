Local police departments often warn community members about different types of scams happening, but municipalities aren’t immune from falling victim to scammers.
It's why the Savage City Council will no longer have its audited claims in the public meeting packets moving forward, City Administrator Brad Larson announced on July 17.
Previously, the council would vote to approve the audited claims, which are the bills the council is approving or declining to pay, during a separate council agenda item; however, moving forward, it will be approved during the consent agenda.
Instead of having the claims available in the council packet, Larson said council members will receive copies of the bills in a separate folder which can be accessed by the public if someone asks.
Larson said oftentimes the scammers will use similar emails to vendors and use other tactics to trick municipalities into paying them instead of the intended companies. He said it's not uncommon for a vendor to call or email the city’s accounting department if there are changes to an account.
“The bad characters have found out that they can do this, too,” Larson said.
While Savage hasn’t fallen victim to the scams thus far, Larson said the city isn’t looking to take any chances. He said there have been times when scammers have called the city but weren’t successful.
“It's scary how good they are and how accurate they are,” Larson said.
Larson said those interested in receiving copies of the audited claims can contact the city.
“We’re more than happy to give the claims to anybody who asks, they just have to ask for it,” Larson said.