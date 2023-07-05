After months of research, public input and debate, the Savage City Council approved changes to the city’s trash ordinance on June 20.
Two of the biggest changes as part of the amended city code will allow residents to have refuse containers stored outdoors in the side or rear yard without screening, and for the containers to be located within three feet of the principal structure.
The language will replace the current ordinance, which has been in place since 2012, states: “Trash and/or recycling bins must be located out of public view except on collection day.”
In addition, the new ordinance will also make it so container lids need to be “securely closed to prevent nuisance odors and rodent infestation. Any extra refuse must be stored out of public view until collection day.”
The new ordinance took effect July 1.
Dumpster changes
The city council also approved changes to the storage of Dumpsters and other bins like personal on-demand storage — commonly known as PODS.
“Staff would like to update the ordinance to include language and timeframes for the temporary use of bulk refuse containers for the convenience of residents,” Johnson said.
One of the changes will allow property owners to be allowed to have bulk refuse containers “including items such as roll-off Dumpsters and PODS are permitted for a maximum of 30 days per year, except under a building permit where work is being actively performed.”
Flexible and compact dumpsters will not be allowed to be on the property for more than 14 days and need to be collected by a waste hauler within a week of the container filling up. All refuse will need to be completely and securely placed within the Dumpster.
Responding to complaints
One of the most frequent complaints the city receives is in regards to trash containers. It's one of the reasons why Code Enforcement Officer Mitch Johnson and the rest of the administration decided to address it.
Since the beginning of the year, Savage City Hall has received 17 complaints regarding the storage and placement of refuse containers. The year before, there were 31 complaints, and 46 in 2021.
However, those who completed a survey on the city's website all didn’t agree there is an issue.
A total of 517 people responded to a survey last fall and the majority said there wasn’t a problem. Out of those who responded, 42% said they feel “there is a problem with the proper storage or screening of refuse containers in their neighborhood,” and 44% feel when containers are stored outside in public view, it lowers their property value.
Out of the 191 comments received, 74 people said refuse containers should be permitted to be stored in the driveway, side yard or rear yard, while 27 said the ordinance should remain as is and the containers should be stored out of public view.
While the survey was available, Johnson said the city did their own research, observing 2,394 residential properties across the city. More than half were in violation of the current city code.