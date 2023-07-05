trash

Savage will have a new trash ordinance going forward after the city council approved changes on June 20. 

After months of research, public input and debate, the Savage City Council approved changes to the city’s trash ordinance on June 20.

Two of the biggest changes as part of the amended city code will allow residents to have refuse containers stored outdoors in the side or rear yard without screening, and for the containers to be located within three feet of the principal structure.

