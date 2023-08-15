Savage Fire Station 1

Savage Fire Station 1 is slated to get $550,000 for upgrades in the city’s preliminary budget for 2024.

The Savage City Council got its first look Aug. 14 at the proposed 2024 budget, which would increase the city’s tax levy by 7%.

If the budget is approved, the general operating levy would be $18,766,858 — about a $1.5 million increase. The debt levy would increase by about $66,000 for a total of $4,141,881.

