The Savage City Council got its first look Aug. 14 at the proposed 2024 budget, which would increase the city’s tax levy by 7%.
If the budget is approved, the general operating levy would be $18,766,858 — about a $1.5 million increase. The debt levy would increase by about $66,000 for a total of $4,141,881.
In total, if the budget is approved the levy would increase by nearly $1.6 million for a total of $22,908,739.
Personnel costs increaseSome of the biggest increases to the proposed levy will come from personnel.
This will be the first year the city will have additional public safety staff for a full year. Last year, the city added five new fire department positions and four police officers.
“These positions were filled throughout the year in 2023 to create cost savings, but the full impact of wages and benefits will be in the 2024 budget,” Larson said.
The increase for public safety salaries and benefits will be about $454,000 compared with 2023.
Another aspect of the proposed budget is a 3% cost of living adjustment increase for employees.
“The largest expenditure for the City of Savage and most cities are wages,” Larson wrote in a memo. “Workforce Capacity was also a 2021 Strategic Priority, which spoke to attracting and retaining a high-quality workforce.”
The administration is also proposing the addition of two employees — an administrative clerk for human resources and an IT technician — that would cost $162,437.
One-time spendingThis year, Savage and other communities will benefit from a one-time funding source for public safety aid as part of legislation passed in St. Paul this past legislative session.
Based on the funding formula, Savage is expected to receive about $1.422 million.
As part of the five-year plan, the administration has outlined a number of proposed projects and items. In year one, the proposal is to allocate about $893,000.
The biggest chunk of change is expected to be spent on Fire Station 1, with $350,000 proposed for the kitchen/day room remodel and $200,000 for updates to the HVAC system at the station.
What’s not includedThe administration provided a long list of different items that weren’t funded as part of the preliminary budget.
Some of the items include $110,000 for storage at Fire Station 1, $12,000 for additional seasonal staff for public works/recreation, $21,000 for automatic license plate readers for the police department, and $12,000 for the police department for outsourced THC testing.
In total, $435,000 worth of items weren’t funded in the proposed budget.
Next stepsAs the budget stands now, the proposed levy increase is 7% while the tax rate is projected to go up by 1.37% — a number city councilors hope will go down from some savings in the proposed budget.
According to Larson, the city council is expected to vote on the proposed preliminary levy Sept. 18 with a vote on the final levy in December.
He noted the levy from Sept. 18 until it’s voted on in December can decrease; however, it can’t go up. “We always set it high,” Larson said.