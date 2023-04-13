Carol Moss, a business litigation and cannabis law attorney, said it's been a difficult time for business owners as municipalities have decided since July on how or if hemp-derived THC edibles can be sold. She said in a phone interview April 10 it can be frustrating for business owners as many different communities have different rules and regulations making it difficult to navigate.
For her client, Spring Leaf LLC, the differences in how rules are enforced can mean the difference between spending up to 90 days in jail or receiving a license to legally sell products, depending on what zip code the store is in.
The owner of Spring Leaf LLC, the company which owns three tobacco shops in the south metro, is expected to be arraigned on a misdemeanor charge in May after an undercover police officer allegedly purchased THC products at Tobacco Express on Nov. 30, violating Shakopee citywide ordinance.
“We’re going to defend it and resolve it favorably for our client,” Moss said.
Spring Leaf also owns Savage & Prior Lake Tobacco on Highway 13, about nine miles from its Shakopee shop. That shop allegedly violated its moratorium in December. Instead of facing a judge, the business could soon be asking the Savage City Council to grant it a license to sell THC edibles.
Savage City Administrator Brad Larson said despite the allegations in both towns, Savage & Prior Lake Tobacco and four other businesses caught selling during Savage's moratorium could be granted THC licenses under a proposal presented to the council on April 10.
“It was more of an education campaign,” Larson said. “So they could apply for a license.”
According to Larson, the city wasn’t aware of the Shakopee charges related to Spring Leaf.
Convictions can disqualify applicant
As part of the proposed ordinance in Savage, a business convicted within the last five years of “violation of a federal, state or local law, ordinance, provision or other regulation governing the manufacture, sale, distribution or possession for sale or distribution of any products containing THC,” would be ineligible to obtain a license in the city.
But in Savage, the five businesses allegedly caught selling THC products within city limits weren’t cited.
Asked if the city would factor in charges outside of Savage as grounds to deny a license, Larson said "we would consider violations of local THC ordinances when reviewing applications for a THC license here in the City of Savage."
In Shakopee, the police department suggested originally that business owners could face fifth degree drug possession and/or sale, which is a felony.
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate’s reasoning is the businesses didn’t comply with repeated requests to take the products off the shelves and were allegedly selling products well over the legal limit. Last July, the state clarified its laws which states hemp-derived products containing less than 0.3% THC and less than 50 milligrams per package and 5 milligrams per serving could be sold, which is in compliance with the 2018 federal Farm Bill.
The Scott County Attorney’s Office decided to pursue misdemeanor charges instead. Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said April 11 the decision to go with misdemeanor charges is because there is "no real way to test (the) concentration level of the gummy," and could not prove the felony charges "beyond a reasonable doubt."
Asked why his office didn’t pursue charges against the Savage businesses who allegedly violated that city's moratorium, Hocevar said it's because no one asked.
“It is up to every individual law enforcement agency as to what they send us to review for potential charges,” Hocevar said in an email. “As far as I know, this office has not received any referral from Savage to look into potentially charging a business for violating the moratorium.”
Larson stood by the city’s decision last week to take an educational approach despite reports of prior warnings.
“We issued a moratorium after businesses were already selling THC. We know that not everyone follows City Council meetings, so we took the approach of educating businesses on what they could and couldn’t do,” Larson said. “After a couple visits and education, we found that the businesses were not selling THC products and we have not received any complaints.”
According to a memo from Scott County Public Health, which did “educational visits” across the county in early November, Savage & Prior Lake Tobacco was caught selling THC.
“This location is currently selling all THC products,” the Public Health report from November read. “They were kind of aware of the moratorium, but did not know much about it.”
The same report also accused Tobacco Express of selling THC products in early November.
“This location is selling all THC products,” the memo read. “They were aware of the moratorium, but (at least the employee working at the time) thought that it did not start until January 1, 2023 (likely confused with the flavored e-cigarette ban).”
A total of 11 businesses in Shakopee, Savage and Prior Lake were all selling THC products, according to Public Health.
According to Larson, if a business is granted a license and then is convicted in a different community of violating a city ordinance related to THC, the license in Savage couldn’t be revoked.
Other regulations
One of the proposals from the city administration would ban on-site consumption, a recommendation which came from the city’s Economic Development Commission. It would also ban bars and restaurants from being able to sell on-site THC drinks.
“That was also part of the EDC’s discussion,” Larson said in an email. “It would help in preventing people from mixing intoxicating substances.”
As the proposed licensing stands now, potential owners would first need to fill out an application asking a series of questions, including if any action was taken against the company for tobacco or cannabinoid licenses, and asks the applicant to provide a description of the products which would be sold and a floor plan indicating the location where cannabinoid products would be stored and displayed.
The proposed licensing fees would be the same as the city’s tobacco licenses. It includes a $250 non refundable investigation fee and a $300 annual fee for businesses which use age verification technology and $600 for ones which don’t.
Like other licensing, Larson said the city council would approve or reject licenses.
In terms of zoning, Larson said volatile chemicals may be used in THC extraction. So, the proposal calls for manufacturing to only be allowed in industrial zones and the Business Park land use district.