After adopting a COVID-19 preparedness plan over two years ago, the Savage City Council approved terminating the plan effective Dec. 31.
It was explained in a memo from management analyst Casey Casella that Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order from June 2020 requiring cities to adopt a plan is no longer in effect.
“Now that COVID-19 levels have remained consistently low and vaccines/treatment assistance are readily available, (the) staff believes the city’s COVID-19 preparedness plan is no longer necessary,” Casella said.
One of the major changes with terminating the plan is there will no longer be contact tracing for employees.
“Employees will not report COVID-19 cases to the City. The City will not send notifications about possible exposure to employees,” Casella said in a memo to the City Council. ”It will be the responsibility of the employee to stay home when sick and follow applicable health guidance.”
Casella explained in the memo that after Walz’s executive order ended, the city kept the plan in place up until now in order to address COVID-19 related issues including vaccination, masking and contact tracking for employees.
In addition to ending the COVID policy, the council approved a number of changes to the personnel policy, including creating a new Infectious Disease Control section to help address future public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another change is increasing bereavement days from two days to three.
Changes to the dress code were also made, creating a so-called “dress for your day” policy.
“The City of Savage Dress for your Day policy allows for nonuniformed employees to use their best judgment when deciding what to wear to work every day, with some basic guidelines,” the policy reads. “The idea is that each employee should consider what their workday looks like and dress accordingly.”
One example that was pointed to is employees will be allowed to wear casual clothes that meet the other dress code standards on days that they aren’t meeting with residents or other outside third parties.
“There may be days when residents or visitors are expected at city facilities and all staff may be required to forgo Dress for your Day and required to wear business casual or business attire,” the policy reads. “These days will be announced in advance so employees can plan accordingly. “
The city will also prohibit any future employees from holding two paid positions with the city.
All policy changes will be effective Jan. 1.