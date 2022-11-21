Nov. 16 — Savage City Council

On Nov. 16, 2021 Savage Mayor Janet Williams declared a local state of emergency  due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Nov.21, 2022  the City Council approved ending the COVID-19 preparedness plan effective Dec.31. 

 

After adopting a COVID-19 preparedness plan over two years ago, the Savage City Council approved terminating the plan effective Dec. 31.

It was explained in a memo from management analyst Casey Casella that Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order from June 2020 requiring cities to adopt a plan is no longer in effect.

