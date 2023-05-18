Woman police award

Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer and crime analyst Nikki Schmidt after she received the Minnesota Association of Women in Police Excellence in Service Award on May 8.

 Photo courtesy of Minnesota Association of Women in Police

About 12 years ago, Nikki Schmidt graduated from Rasmussen University and faced a dilemma. She earned a criminal justice degree but realized because she doesn’t like conflict, becoming a police officer wouldn’t be a good career path.

Schmidt was able to go the civilian route instead, first taking a job with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office working the front desk. On May 15, she celebrated her sixth year as a crime analyst with Savage.

Tags

Events