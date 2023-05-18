About 12 years ago, Nikki Schmidt graduated from Rasmussen University and faced a dilemma. She earned a criminal justice degree but realized because she doesn’t like conflict, becoming a police officer wouldn’t be a good career path.
Schmidt was able to go the civilian route instead, first taking a job with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office working the front desk. On May 15, she celebrated her sixth year as a crime analyst with Savage.
Her work was recently recognized by the Minnesota Association of Women in Police, which granted her the excellence in service award.
“I was very honored to receive it,” Schmidt said.
Building her spot
It was her time working in the Sheriff’s Office where Schmidt found her niche.
She found an opportunity a few miles down the road in Savage, where the newly created crime analyst position was open.
“There weren’t really a lot [of crime analyst positions] out there,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said she worked with the detective sergeant and with the police department administration to craft how the position would operate.
Like most law enforcement jobs, everyday is different.
As part of her duties, Schmidt works with detectives and patrol officers to keep them informed about crime trends. Some days, she may be working with officers to determine who lives in a location where a search warrant is being served.
Oftentimes, other law enforcement departments or the Scott County Attorney’s Office will contact her to find information, Schmidt said. For example, she may assist in tracking down contact information or the whereabouts of a person who needs to be served a subpoena. Or, she could be contacted to help crowdsource information in order to make an arrest. She said having one point of contact at the department means smoother police work.
“It’s so much better at sharing information that leads to arrests,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt is involved in some way with almost every investigative case within the department. Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer lauded Schmidt’s contributions to dozens of investigations, many of which have reached beyond Savage’s borders.
“[She] is a tremendous asset to the Savage Police Department and to the law enforcement agencies metrowide in solving crimes,” Seurer said.
Schmidt has worked on a number of different cases over the years, but one case in particular sparked the interest of the panel that reviewed the award nominations.
Started with a license plate
It was Jan. 25, 2022, and Linda Gates’ neighbor asked her for a ride to the bank. The conversation made Gates concerned her elderly neighbor may have been the victim of a so-called “grandparent scam,” according to a city press release from last year.
According to Schmidt, the resident received a call stating their grandson was arrested. The person posing as an attorney said $18,000 was needed to bail him out and a courier would come to pick it up.
The same day, Gates spoke with her neighbor after she saw someone in a vehicle near her home. Luckily, Gates was able to spot the license plate in time before driving off.
Schmidt was looped into what was happening and learned it was registered to a rental company. The car was equipped with a tracker and was able to be tracked to Hastings.
A similar scam had allegedly already happened in Hastings, and the rental company was able to track the car back to a hotel in Eden Prairie, where a suspect was arrested and money was recovered.
“They had accumulated quite a bit of money,” Schmidt said.
Gates was awarded the Citizen Public Service Award last year by SPD.
For Schmidt, she’s back at her desk, continuing to work behind to stop scams and other crimes in Savage.
“This is absolutely my fit and where I want to be,” she said.