Savage firefighters and captains are now the fourth group of Savage municipal employees to form a union in the city.
But Shawn Hill, the President of IAFF Local 2910 — the union representing the rank in file in Savage, will have plenty of experience when he sits at the negotiation table in coming months.
On May 11, the eight eligible full-time firefighters and captains voted to become a union, joining the local Burnsville Professional Firefighters union.
Hill said when Savage was looking to form a union, he was contacted about the department joining Burnsville, which has been unionized since the department became full-time in 1980. With the close proximity to each other, the two departments have been involved in a number of joint ventures over the years, including different trainings.
Following the unionization vote, Hill said the next step is for both sides to get together at the negotiating table.
“Now it’s going to be time to negotiate a contract,” Hill said.
Hill said not only will the negotiation team from Local 2910 be bringing experience for the union, the team will also be able to help educate the city.
Despite the city having three other unions, Hill said fire departments have unique rules including items like work schedules, pay structures and other specialized rules.
Unlike other unions, Hill said not all city human resources and other administrators have knowledge of how the rules operate. He said by having experience, it will help to avoid future headaches.
Since becoming union president in 2017, Hill said the union hasn’t gone to arbitration with the city, saying their philosophy is to work out issues early on.
“When you have two opposing forces always fighting over things, it never works out,” Hill said.
Asked about potential terms of the first contract, Hill didn’t commit to anything specifics but said as more fire departments begin to form across the region and the state, there could be a crisis to find paramedics and firefighters in the next three to five years.
“Obviously, when you get in those situations, that changes salaries, that changes benefits, that changes bonuses, that changes everything that’s out there,” Hill said.
Asked if Prior Lake may join the local when its full-time department begins on July 1, Hill said they would be open to it if the members of the department vote to unionize.
How long the contract negotiations will take is up in the air. But both Hill and Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan hope to have the contracts wrapped up as soon as possible.