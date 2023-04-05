When Loons Landing, a brewery in Savage, opened in July the goal of the owners was to be able to have food trucks or partnerships with local restaurants to provide food.
However, the owners quickly realized how difficult it is to find one in Savage.
“It’s been very challenging. You can underline very,” said brewery co-owner Amy Johnson.
One of the biggest issues she and others in the business community see is the lack of food trucks available and the amount of restrictions the city has in place.
Now those problems are being addressed after the city council approved an amendment to the ordinance which will change how mobile food trucks can do business in the city limits.
Work group formed
Until November 2020, food trucks were not allowed to operate in Savage due to an ordinance prohibiting transient businesses. That changed when the city council approved a food truck licensing ordinance.
City Administrator Brad Larson said the thought behind the prohibition was food trucks could hurt brick-and-mortar businesses.
However, while the business community generally doesn’t want to see food trucks parked at a place like Community Park 365 days a year, there were changes to the policy which business leaders thought should be made.
“The Chamber assembled a group of business leaders to review the current Food Truck Ordinance and make some suggested changes to make it more business friendly while still maintaining public health and safety,” Savage Chamber of Commerce President Anne Masis said in an email ahead of the city council meeting.
Masis said the group compared the city’s current ordinance to surrounding communities, met with food truck owners and spoke with the Savage Police and business owners before coming up with a recommendation for the Economic Development Council.
Restrictions
As Prior Lake has no restrictions on food trucks, Johnson said it creates an unfair advantage for businesses like hers which would benefit from having a food truck in the parking lot, ready to sell food to brewery patrons.
“There’s no fees, there’s no restrictions, there’s no permit, nothing necessary,” Johnson said of Prior Lake. “So why come to Savage and Loons Landing and jump through all the hoops?”
One of the restrictions Johnson was referring to is the current application fee of $150 in order to get a food truck permit in Savage. That cost is being reduced to $50 through the amended ordinance.
Another issue she pointed to is the long background check process required to be completed under the original ordinance.
Larson said after talking to the police department, a separate background check isn’t necessary because licensing from the state health and agriculture departments is required to operate a mobile food unit.
Other changes to the amended ordinance include allowing food trucks to operate in commercial/industrial areas from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. They will be allowed to be parked for up to four consecutive days in one location, with no limit on how many days they can operate per year.
Johnson is hopeful the changes to the ordinance will allow for more food trucks to come to the city. Since 2020, there have been 21 food trucks that have been approved for licenses and none have been denied.
“It will be a less intimidating permit process, (that) is our hope,” Johnson said.