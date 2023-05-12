Savage’s water supply once again met or exceeded all federal and state water quality requirements.
But Utilities Supervisor Mike Klimers said it doesn’t just happen, and there is a process to get water to people’s homes.
It includes water being treated at facilities like Savage Water Treatment Center #2, just a few hundred feet away from Community Park.
The process
In 1985, Water Treatment Center #2 was built, and renovated in 2017. In order to have good, clean water, Klimers said it requires a tremendous amount of two things: electrical demand and water supply.
Klimers said there are four wells from which the city draws water, producing 450 to 1,500 gallons of water per minute. He said the main concern is not drawing more than what can be replenished.
“You don’t want to get in a situation when you overdraw the aquifer,” Klimers said.
When the water is pumped out of the ground, it’s considered raw water, Klimers said. Once it’s in the raw water pipe, it is irritated and undergoes oxygenation. Chemicals are also introduced, like magnesium sulfate and sodium permanganate, and fluoride is added for “strong bones and teeth.”
From there, it goes to a detention tank for a minimum of 20 minutes for certain chemical reactions to take place.
“No matter, if we’re at 500 gallons per minute or 1,500 gallons a minute, that water is going to be detained for a minimum of 20 minutes,” Klimers said.
Once the chemical reactions take place, the water then goes through the filtration process.
After all the steps in the process are completed, the water is put into the reservoir, ultimately making its way into one of the three water towers in the city before heading to homes and businesses.
The plant is filled with automated processes. As the water towers use its water supply up, it automatically tells the reservoir to pump out more water.
Burnsville partnership
In 2008, Savage entered into a partnership with Burnsville to have water pass through Burnsville to Savage through an interconnect. Since the partnership formed, Savage has over 70% of its water coming from Burnsville.
Klimers said there are limits on how much water Savage can draw from its neighbor, meaning during peak times of the year, Savage has to supplement its own water supply.
“These plants make up the difference in peak [times],” Klimers said.
For example, during a tour of the water plant, Klimers showed the Pacer that Savage Water Treatment Plant #3 was online and pumping 637 gallons per minute, while 1,494 gallons per minute ran across the interconnect.
Klimers said before having a partnership with Burnsville, the department had to run the plants harder. The benefit about being in partnership with Burnsville, he said, is bringing a viable water supply back to the community while also “allowing our system to recharge.”
There is also an economic advantage of not having as much wear and tear on the plants, Kilmers said. Less wear and tear means less maintenance.
“This is not a welfare, this is a business,” Klimers said, explaining how the department’s goal is to make sure the community gets the water supply needed while also having enough money to pay for employees and to run the operation.
For months the plants aren’t actively producing water supply for Savage residents, Klimers said there is still water that needs to be pumped into the reservoir and then pumped out in order to keep it healthy. He said it’s also critical to do so during the winter in order to keep it from freezing.
“It’s important to keep it moving,” Klimers said.
Report card
Klimers said there is an annual report card given for water quality. He said the template comes from the Minnesota Department of Health and testing needs to be done throughout the year.
Every week, eight different sample points are taken as part of the reporting, but Klimers said city staff takes eight samples every day as well to make sure the water supply is safe.
“At no moment are we ever running blind,” Klimers said.
Klimers said some of the testing includes fluoride, salt, chlorine and other chemicals that can end up in the water supply. The standards are based on the Environmental Protection Agency and state departments.
“Here’s your bar, this is what you have to achieve,” Klimers said in the conference room of the treatment center. “We haven’t had a problem in a longtime,” Klimers said.
Klimers said if something fails, it’s marked on the report and retested by the next day.
Good engineering and science are important for a good water supply, Klimers said.
“We’re just the operators, we’re the guys running the machine. And if the machine wasn’t designed well, we would have a problem,” Klimers said.
The quality of the employees the city has working at the water treatment plant is also plays a factor.
“We operate our business like a business. We try to act proactively in prevention because once something not so good happens, it’s hard to recover,” Klimers said.
Businesses also need to properly source ingredients. Klimers said it’s not different when it comes to the water businesses.
“If you want to bake a good cake, buy good ingredients,” Klimers said.